What is RSS? (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS is an easy way to keep you automatically up to date on websites you like visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.

KSLA News 12 now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for our Top Stories, Latest News, Video, & Headlines from Louisiana, Arkansas & Texas.

How can I make use of RSS?

In general you need to install an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers displays the information from RSS feeds on your computer.

Many new web browsers also include built in RSS readers, including Apple Safari and Firefox. Users of My Yahoo and Google personalized home pages can also use KSLA News 12 RSS feeds.

How do I get a News Reader?

There are a number of different News Readers available; click the Google link on this page to find links to the most popular products, many of which are free to install.

How can I sign up to RSS feeds from KSLA News 12?

When you see the "RSS Feed Available" link and the orange "RSS" icon, you can use its link in your RSS Reader.

You then need to follow the instructions for your particular News Reader in order to add this RSS feed address to your RSS list.

What RSS Feeds are available?

See the list below.

The most common way to add these links to your News Reader, is to right-click on the ones you want and choose Copy Shortcut. You can then add/paste it into your News Reader.

My Yahoo users can click on the appropriate logo below to add content to your personalized pages. Google personalized users can also now add KSLA News 12 feeds to their personalized pages.