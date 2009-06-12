SPD still searching for Valero store robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police detectives have now identified a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a West Shreveport Valero convenience store.

The public's help is needed in bringing to justice 41-year-old Bruce Thomas of the 2100 block of Grimmett Dr. in Shreveport, in connection with this robbery.

On June 5, police say a report of a simple robbery happened at the Valero Store in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns, in Shreveport.

Thomas allegedly walked into the store, snatched the cash drawer out of the register while distracting the store clerk, then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

A warrant has been issued on Thomas for outstanding simple robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-6955 or Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

