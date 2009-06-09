Two S'port teens arrested following burglary

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Tuesday afternoon, Shreveport Police received a call concerning a home burglary, resulting in two teens arrested.
The incident happened at a home in the 3100 block of Shreveport's Regents St., that's in the Ingleside neighborhood.
According to police, four juveniles had stolen guns and were seen down the street shooting.
Police caught two of the four juveniles, ages 15 and 13. The two now face simple burglary charges. Police were unable to recover any of the stolen weapons and two others are still on the loose.
