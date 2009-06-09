Female wounded in S'port's Ingleside shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Happening right now in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood:

Shreveport Police and medics are on the scene of shooting in the 3000 block of Regents Street.

So far, KSLA News 12 has learned that one 21-year-old female was shot in the lower leg, she has been transported to LSU Hospital.

No word yet as to the female's name.

KSLA News 12 has a crew at the scene and we will bring you the very latest as soon as it becomes available.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.