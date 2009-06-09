AR murder suspect turns himself in

PRESCOTT, AR (KSLA) - A man accused of killing an Arkansas woman and wounding an Arkansas man is now in custody.

33-year-old Michael Gulley turned himself in to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff's deputies.

Gulley was wanted by deputies for questioning in the shooting death of 24-year-old Amy Smith Sunday inside Smith's apartment.

Also wounded in that fatal shooting was 29-year-old Naaman Moss of Waldo, Arkansas. Deputies believe the gunman stood outside the apartment and shot both Smith and Moss.

Gulley is now in the Nevada County Jail facing a murder charge. The investigation into this shooting is still going on according to deputies.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.