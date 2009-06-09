Webster Parish men arrested for guns theft

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Two Ark-La-Tex men are now behind bars in Webster Parish in connection with the theft of more than 20 weapons from an Ark-La-Tex home.

29-year-old Jonathan Thompson and 33-year-old Charles Thompson were both arrested after an investigation into a burglary of a home in Dubberly, Louisiana back in May.

According to Webster investigators say the pair stole more than 25 assault weapons and various electronic equipment from the home.

Investigators also say that Jonathan Thompson confessed to the burglary and theft, Charles Thompson later turned himself in to police.

Both are now in the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, detectives are now in the process of arresting yet a third suspect.

