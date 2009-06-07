S'port attempted murder suspect captured

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Shreveport man wanted on a charge of attempted first degree murder is now behind bars.

Shreveport Police have arrested 23-year-old Roderick Parker Friday night. Parker was wanted by police in connection to a shooting that happened back on May 19th in the 7100 block of Karen Street.

Parker allegedly robbed Sharafat Khan and shot him in the chest. Khan survived that attack.

Shreveport Police Public Information Cpl. Bill Goodin describes how Parker was captured.

"Last night our patrol officers attempted to catch him and he jumped out of a window I think and was able to elude officers, but about two hours later, he turned himself in, to detective Ross at our police complex," said Goodin."

Parker was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, with an attempted first degree murder charge and a $100,000 bond.

