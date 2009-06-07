SPD investigate S'port teen shooting death

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A shooting investigation in Shreveport has now become a murder case.

According to Shreveport Police, 17-year-old Phillip Livigni died following a gunshot wound to the back Friday.

The shooting happened at the University Elementary School, located in the 9900 block of Smitherman Street Friday evening.

Two men approached the victim for some sort of meeting Friday, according to police and that's when Livigni was shot. Livigni was taken to LSU hospital where he later died.

Police describe one suspect as being 5'6" tall, medium build, with blond hair and the other being 5'10" tall, weighing 200lbs., with dark hair.

At this time no suspects are in custody. Anyone having any information regarding this case is urged to call Shreveport Police Detective Eric Farquhar at 318-673-6955 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

