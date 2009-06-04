Texarkana man charged w/ "committing a terroristic act"

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Police in Texarkana have nabbed a man accused of terrorism.

Police say Quendiaven Shaw pulled a gun on several people and started firing shots in one apartment complex.

He is charged with "committing a terroristic act."

The first incident happened Sunday at the Broadmoor Apartments on East 18th Street.

On Monday, police say Shaw fired several rounds in the parking lot at the Shangri-La Apartment Complex on East 24th Street.

Many of those gunshots hit vehicles, including one that had three people inside.

No one was hurt.

