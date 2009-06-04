Ruston man jailed on child pornography charges

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - A Ruston man faces more than a dozen child pornography charges after illegal pictures of juveniles were found on his computer.

Police arrested Ralph Gabriel Thursday morning after a Lincoln Parish Grand Jury handed down an indictment for 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Gabriel's arrest in Ruston stems from an October 2008 investigation by Kenner Police. Kenner Police had two arrest warrants for Gabriel for computer related sexual crimes. Police there were conducting a sting operation and witnessed Gabriel conducting a sexual conversation over the internet with what he thought was a teenage girl. The girl was really an undercover officer in Kenner.

Gabriel was arrested in Ruston on behalf of the Kenner Police for five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes. He was later transported to Kenner on those charges. Once he made bail in Kenner, he returned to Ruston.

As part of the Kenner investigation, police obtained a search warrant for Gabriel's Ruston home where police found and seized his computer. Authorities found the illegal juvenile pictures while searching Gabriel's computer.

