Texarkana, AR police looking for suspected robber

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Police in Arkansas are still searching for an armed robber that held up a Texarkana convenience store.

The robbery happened Tuesday night just before 11 o'clock in the 400 block of East Street at the Fast and Low Number Two convenience store.

Police say a man wearing a red hat, with a long wig and a red bandana walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt, but the investigation continues.

