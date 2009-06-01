Titus County man arrested for allegedly growing marijuana

TITUS COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -A 50-year-old Cookville man was arrested Sunday following a search warrant executed by the Titus County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, Tommy Little was arrested after deputies found Little to be growing marijuana at his home in the 700 block of County Road 3155 in Titus County.

Little according to deputies, had apparently placed the suspected marijuana outside in the bright sunshine to facilitate its growth.

Little was arrested without incident and booked into the Titus County Jail for possession of marijuana over four ounces, but less than five pounds, which is a state jail felony, according to Titus County deputies.

Conviction of a state jail felony is punishable by imprisonment in a state jail for a term of not less than 180 days, nor more than two years, and or a fine not to exceed $10,000.00.

