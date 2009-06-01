BSO arrest S'port man for aggravated flight

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is now in a Bossier City jail following a hit and run accident that happened over the weekend in Bossier Parish.

40-year-old Schirra Lawrence was arrested according to deputies after he entered a discount store and stole various pieces of merchandise.

Deputies say Lawrence was caught on surveillance video stealing the items.

When deputies attempted to arrest Lawrence, he fled in his vehicle, lost control and crashed into another car, then fled on foot.

Upon his capture, deputies found that Lawrence had no proof of insurance and no driver's license.

Lawrence is now in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility facing charges for aggravated flight, resisting by flight, two counts of theft, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver's license and no proof of insurance.

