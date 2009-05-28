Dorsey sentenced to death by Caddo jury

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- A Caddo Parish jury sentenced 35-year-old Felton Dorsey to die for his part in the murder of retired fire fighter, Joe Prock.

The Prock family was inside the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. Some family members began to cry after the verdict was read aloud.

Dorsey's co-defendant, Randy Wilson is expected to plead guilty and receive a life sentence.

