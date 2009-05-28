Dorsey sentenced to death by Caddo jury

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- A Caddo Parish jury sentenced 35-year-old Felton Dorsey to die for his part in the murder of retired fire fighter, Joe Prock.
The Prock family was inside the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. Some family members began to cry after the verdict was read aloud.
Dorsey's co-defendant, Randy Wilson is expected to plead guilty and receive a life sentence.
KSLA News 12's Fred Childers will have more from the courthouse later on ksla.com.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>