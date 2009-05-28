Pineville man arrested for child desertion

PINEVILLE, LA (KSLA) - A Pineville man faces a serious charge of child desertion, after his two small children were seen walking the neighborhood naked.

23-year-old Michael Cox was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office received two reports of the girls walking in the neighborhood.

According to deputies, they found Cox at a home and he told deputies the girls ages two and four must have gotten out while he was taking a nap.

Authorities say the children have been released to their grandmother.

