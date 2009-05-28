TX man found guilty of purposefully spreading AIDS

UNDATED (KSLA) -A verdict has been returned in the trial of a North Texas man who allegedly infected several women with the AIDS virus.
Wednesday, a jury found Phillipe Padieu guilty of knowingly spreading HIV to six women.
Prosecutors told jurors about two doctors who warned Padieu not to engage in risky sexual behavior because he had so many STDs.
The defense argued the women took the risk when they agreed to repeatedly have unprotected sex with Padieu.
The sentencing phase is set to start Thursday morning. Padieu is facing life in prison as the maximum sentence.
