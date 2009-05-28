Texarkana double murder victims identified

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA)- Texarkana, Texas Police have now identified two bodies that were found in a home early Thursday morning.

21-year-old Sierra Rawlins, who according to police was nine months pregnant and 20-year-old Joshua Hickingbottom were discovered by police.

KSLA News 12 was first on scene at the home in the 300 block of W. 22nd Street in Texarkana. Foul play is suspected.

Police say both Rawlins and Hickingbottom both suffered from gunshot wounds. The two lived together at the residence, but were not married, according to Texarkana police.

Rawlins' unborn child was also lost as she was in the final stages of pregnancy.

