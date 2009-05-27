SPD looking for Cajun Daiquiri robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police robbery investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a Cajun Daiquiri at gunpoint.

Investigators believe Robert Guilleard was one of two men who walked in to the Cajun Daiquiri in the 8200 block of Jewella Ave. on March 21st.

Police say one of the men asked for a bottle of liquor, while his accomplice came around the counter and showed the clerk what appeared to be a gun in his pocket.

Police say the pair fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after hitting the clerk in the head with the bottle.

If you know any information about this robbery, please call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

