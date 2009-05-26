TAPD search for robbery suspects

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -Texarkana, Arkansas Police need the public's help in identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a Texarkana Family Dollar store in the 3200 block of Stateline Rd.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and confronted the cashier. One of the suspects was carrying a shotgun, and the other suspect was carrying a duffel bag.

Both suspects forced the cashier to open the cash registers, and removed an undetermined amount of money, said Texarkana Police.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a grey midsized sedan.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Dept. or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

