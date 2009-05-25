SPD looking for armed robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a man after an armed robbery took place this morning at a Taco Bell on Bert Kouns.

Two employees told police they were getting ready to open the restaurant when a man wearing a long-sleeve yellow shirt and a ski mask burst in with a gun, forcing them into the freezer.

Police say the bank deposit bag was taken.

