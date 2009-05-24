Chase in d'town Shreveport ends in 4 arrests

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police captured four teenagers after a car chase through the streets of Shreveport.

It all started just after 4-o'clock Sunday morning at Sam's Town Casino.

Officers say they approached 17-year-old Jamario Norman, because they suspected he was driving a stolen car.

But they say, Norman and three others ran away, jumped into the Ford Crown Victoria, and sped off.

Police chased after them, and eventually laid down a spike strip in the road to flatten the car's tires.

They were able to arrest all four teenagers.

