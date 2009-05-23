Police looking for chase suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police want to find the man who led them on a high-speed chase and crash, before running off this week.

Police identify the driver as 29-year old Chadward Welch of Shreveport.

He faces a charge of aggravated flight from an officer, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the case, call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

