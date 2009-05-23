BSO bust four for drugs

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Four people are sitting in a Bossier Parish jail cell with bonds more than $35,000.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says they are each facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute Codeine and Marijuana and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are 28-year-old John Long of Shreveport, 58-year-old Larry Attaway of Mooringsport, La., 49-year-old Melanie Doyle of Shreveport and 42-year-old Katherine Gay of Bossier City.

Investigators say the four were arrested after deputies received a tip about drug activity at a home in the 2500 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City.

