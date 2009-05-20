Arkansas couple arrested, both face list of charges

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Hempstead County deputies and agents of several Arkansas agencies joined together in a warrant operation netting two arrests Tuesday.

44-year-old Roy Hawthorne and 37-year-old Crystal Hawthorne both of Washington, Arkansas were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned of possible stolen property and drugs at their residence in the 600 block of Highway 195 North.

Upon searching, officers discovered cocaine, crystal meth, various drug paraphernalia, 51 weapons, one Honda four-wheeler, a computer and scanner, and several counterfeit bills at the residence.

According to deputies, the weapons and four-wheeler may have been stolen and the computer and scanner may have been used to make counterfeit bills.

The Hawthorne's are now both facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms, theft by receiving over $2,500, 2nd degree forgery, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Roy Hawthorne faces additional felony charges.

The Hempstead County Sheriff's Office says the investigation continues and several more arrests are expected.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.