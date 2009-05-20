Gregg County jail escapees caught

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -The search for two inmates who escaped from the Gregg County Jail in Longview, Texas Tuesday is over and the two are now back in police custody.

According to Longview Police, Bruce Kelly was captured late Tuesday night and 27-year-old Desmond Jackson was captured early Wednesday morning.

Kelly was found in the garage of an East Texas home, whereas, Jackson was found near the East Texas Regional Airport.

Jackson was convicted just last week of capital murder in connection to a pawn shop robbery that left one man dead.

Kelly is awaiting trial also for capital murder.

Authorities have yet to say how the two men managed to escape the jail, but investigators do say that the men ditched their uniforms in a nearby dumpster and then made a run for it.

