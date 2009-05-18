Caddo authorities seeking runaway teen

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's office needs your help finding a runaway teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Lakendra C. Turner is 5' tall and 120 lbs. She has short black hair, a dark complexion, and a slender build. She was last seen leaving her home near Greenwood with a male friend on April 24. They were traveling in a white Dodge Stratus. Turner is considered a runaway.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 675-2170 or Lt. Sam Hall in the Youth Services Division at 681-0700.

