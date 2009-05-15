Ashdown Police seeking rape suspect

ASHDOWN, AR (KSLA) - Ashdown Police need the public's help finding a man wanted for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

Early on the morning of May 9, police responded to a rape call at the Riverdale apartments. Once there, they learned the victim was a 13-year-old girl.

According to detectives, the girl said while she was asleep a man she knew came into her room and raped her. Other witnesses told police they saw the man pulling his pants up while running from the apartment after the alleged assault.

Police say they've now got a warrant out for the arrest of Kio Demarcus Gaines. However, police say they have not been able to find him. They do believe Gaines is still in the Ashdown area.

If you have information on Gaines, you're asked to call your local law enforcement agency or the Ashdown Police Department at 870-898-5640.

