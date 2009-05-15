Simsboro man in jail for aggravated rape

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Simsboro man is now behind bars after officials say he raped two girls over an eight year period.

Forty-year-old Jerry Neighbors is now in the Lincoln Parish Jail on two counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated rape.

Lincoln Parish Sheriffs officials received a complaint regarding the possible rape of two juveniles from officials at a local advocacy center.

If convicted, Neighbors could receive up to 25 years to life for sexual battery charges and life for the aggravated rape charge.

