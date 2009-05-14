Search is on for S'port alleged con woman

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police need your help in locating a woman who allegedly conned an elderly victim out of a large amount of money.

A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Towanda Daughtry of Shreveport.

Daughtry allegedly cheated an elderly victim out of a considerable amount of money. When the victim refused, police say Daughtry passed herself off as a detective with the police department and intimidated the victim to continue receiving money from the victim.

Daughtry also has an alias of Tawanda or Tiawanda Jones. She is described by police as a black female, 5'8" tall and weighing 180 lbs.

When caught, Daughtry faces a charge of theft of assets of an aged or disabled person and false impersonation of a peace officer.

Anyone who knows Towanda Daughtry or knows where she is is urged to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or Detective Stratton at (318) 673-6955.







©2009 KSLA-TV & Raycom Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.