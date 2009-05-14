SPD arrest two for car burglaries, one at large

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport police have arrested two people and are searching for a third after a rash of car burglaries early Thursday morning.

Police were called out just before 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Francis Drive, in the Southern Hills part of Shreveport.

According to police, at least five cars were burglarized. Two suspects are now behind bars, but a third is still on the loose.



Shreveport police have set up a large perimeter in the Southern Hills neighborhood to look for the third suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

