Big bust nets drugs, cash, guns and 5 arrests

By Carolyn Roy - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Agents with the Caddo Shreveport Narcotics Task Force left some dented doors behind in a series of simultaneous raids at three different locations in the city early Wednesday morning.



Two of the warrants were carried out at apartments in the Cambridge Court complex on Kitty Lane off of North Market. "My son usually get up at 6 o'clock straight up," says neighbor Latonya Anderson, "and he happened to look out the window when he got up and he come runnin' to me to my room, sayin 'Mama, Mama! The police is out there - jump out boys!"

A third raid went down at a home in the 6000 block of Candlewood Drive off of Pines Road in West Shreveport.

As a result of the searches, agents seized 4 handguns, two bullet proof vests, $5871.00 in cash, and approximately 40 lbs. of suspected marijuana. The street value of the suspected marijuana is estimated to be $180,000. "It was a pretty substantial seizure," says Shreveport Police Corporal Bill Goodin.

Arrested were:

Daryl Coley, 25 years old, of the 3300 block of Kitty Ln. in Shreveport, charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, and misdemeanor warrants

Danny Thomas, 50 years old, of the 6000 block of Candlewood in Shreveport, charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, and Triggerlock

Simon Wheeler, 43 years old, of the 6000 block of Candlewood in Shreveport, charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy

Ashley Coley, 28 years old, of the 1400 block of Roxanne Rd. in Pflugerville, Tx., charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy

Demarcus Coley, 29 years of age, of the 12000 block of Tech Ridge in Austin, Tx., charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, and Triggerlock.

Triggerlock is a term for the enhanced penalties that can be brought against a suspect found in possession of narcotics and firearms together.



Daryl Coley is being held at the Shreveport City Jail on prior warrants. The rest have been booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center.

Residents of the quiet neighborhood where Thomas and Wheeler were arrested say they are shocked at the news of suspected drug activity going on right under their noses. But Cpl. Goodin, who says the search warrants were part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal distribution of narcotics. "It's pretty obvious this was an ongoing criminal organization that had obviously been moving quite a bit of narcotics into our city and parish."

Not so obvious to some neighbors at Cambridge Courts, who say there have been problems with kids fighting there, but weren't aware of any drug activity. "It worries me, says neighbor Latonya Anderson, "but you know, I just stay out of people's business because I don't want no trouble - to me, it's enough trouble with the kids.





