S'port chase suspect turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -An arrest has been made in connection to a pursuit involving Shreveport Police last Saturday night.
35-year-old Richard Abel, Jr. of Shreveport turned himself in to authorities late Thursday night.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 20 after the seeing the vehicle driving reckless and speeding.
The vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued leading to the 3600 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport.
Abel faces one count of flight in a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault.
