Shreveport man allegedly rapes 51-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of rape. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old John Stephens is facing a charge of forcible rape, for allegedly raping a 51-year-old woman.

Deputies say Stephens overheard the victim telling others at a store that she was looking for a place to rent.

They say he then offered to show her some of his rental property, but instead directed her to drive to an isolated place, and allegedly raped her.

