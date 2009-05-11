All of our Members enjoy the following featured amenities:

Legendary Club House with Dining Privileges Olympic Sized Swimming Pool and Kiddie Pool 11 Tennis Courts Discounted Social Fees

CORPORATE MEMBERSHIPS NOW AVAILABLE

CALL FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

GOLD FAMILY MEMBERSHIP

Initiation Fee: $100

Monthly Dues: $325 Plus Tax

In addition to our featured amenities, this package includes the following for you, your spouse and children under 18 years old (or up to age 25 if a full time student; must show current school ID): Unlimited Green Fees, Complimentary Golf Carts, Golf Bag Storage, Range Balls, Club Charge Account, Lockers for You and Your Spouse.

COMMUNITY FAMILY MEMBERSHIP

Initiation Fee: $100 Monthly Dues: $140 Plus Tax (Rate available for a limited time)

In addition to our featured amenities, this package also includes the following for you, your spouse and children under 18 years old (or up to age 25 if a full time student; must show current school ID): Unlimited Green Fees

SOCIAL FAMILY MEMBERSHIP

Initiation Fee: $100

Monthly Dues: $100 Plus Tax

This package includes all of our featured amenities, excluding green fees, for you, your spouse and children under 18 years old (or up to age 25 if still a full time student; must show current school ID.)

INDIVIDUAL JUNIOR MEMBERSHIP

Initiation Fee: $35

Monthly Dues: $50 Plus Tax

In addition to our featured amenities, this package includes unlimited green fees for Junior Golfers ages 12-17 years old, or still in high school. Must show current school ID if over 18 years old.