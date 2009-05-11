Pat Simon gets promotion during Iraq tour

CAMP LIBERTY, IRAQ (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 Anchor Pat Simon is no longer a Major with the Louisiana National Guard.

Now he's called Lieutenant Colonel Pat Simon.

Pat's promotion ceremony was held on the rooftop of the 225th Engineer Brigade Headquarters at Camp Liberty, Iraq on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Owen Monconduit, commander of the 225th, and Command Sgt. Major Joe Major pinned the new rank on Pat during the ceremony.

Afterwards, Pat told the group who gathered for the ceremony that he made it this far mostly because of the many Soldiers who helped guide and support him through his nearly 23 years of service. He said it was an amazing feeling, and a humbling experience to be recognized with this promotion.

Pat said, "I got goose bumps when these words were read: ‘The President of the United States has reposed special trust and confidence in your patriotism, valor, fidelity, and abilities.' What an honor, especially during these historic times."

Click here if you would like to send Pat an email about his promotion.

Remember you can keep up with Pat and the happenings of the 225th Engineer Brigade by clicking on our "From the Frontlines" banner on ksla.com.