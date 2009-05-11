The Pool and Youth Center

At the New Shreveport Country Club, we take pride in our outdoor amenities. The kiddie pool and large Olympic sized pool are both crystal blue. The large pool offers a diving board and two slides and lifeguards are on duty during open hours to ensure the overall safety of the area. Separate showering and changing areas for males and females are conveniently available at The Bath House. During swimming season, the Youth Center is a place to play games, watch movies or order from the fully staffed grill. Members of all ages enjoy this area during the hot summer days.