There are 11 tennis courts available for club members at the Shreveport Country Club. Enjoy the thrill of tennis and get into shape all at the same time. Reserve your court by contacting the Pro Shop at 318-631-1200. Lessons are offered for individuals and small groups for an additional fee. If you or your spouse is interested in joining one of the Shreveport Country Club tennis teams please let us know.
