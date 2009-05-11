With the largest ballroom in the area the New Shreveport Country Club specializes in private parties and functions. All of our facilities have been newly renovated and beautifully remodeled. From our small, intimate private dining room to the expanse of our traditional ballroom that holds up to 700, we will accommodate your needs. Our staff will be happy to arrange a small, business lunch, banquet, wedding reception, dance, school event, corporate party or other special event for parties of 10 - 700 people. The upstairs Harry and Nina Avant Ballroom provides a great setting for large events and boasts a magnificent view overlooking the golf course. Full service catering is available on-site.