Dedicated Staff

Our selection of services is impressive, but it's really our staff that makes the difference every year. At the New Shreveport Country Club, you will find that our event/tournament packages offer a high level of value for the price and components that are included. We provide friendly and professional assistance from the planning phase through the actual event and are glad to customize an outing to your exact needs.

Contact our event staff at 318-631-4511 to receive more information about our golf services.