Course Details:

Our golf course is continually ranked as one of the best in the state. We know that you will enjoy playing the only course in Louisiana with bent grass greens. We are proud of our storied history. Since 1909, golf greats such as Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Tommy Bolt, Emilyn Aubrey, Meredith Duncan, John Daly, David Toms, Hal Sutton and Shreveport's own Perry Moss have graced our fairways.
The Par 3, 8th hole is one of the favorite holes on the course. It is 210 yards from the longest tee to the hole. What makes this hole so intimidating is the large pond between the tee box and the green. Plus, four bunkers surround the green.