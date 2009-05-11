Course Details:







Our golf course is continually ranked as one of the best in the state. We know that you will enjoy playing the only course in Louisiana with bent grass greens. We are proud of our storied history. Since 1909, golf greats such as Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Tommy Bolt, Emilyn Aubrey, Meredith Duncan, John Daly, David Toms, Hal Sutton and Shreveport's own Perry Moss have graced our fairways.











