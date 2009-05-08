Elm Grove woman jailed for contributing to scouts

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish deputies arrested an Elm Grove, Louisiana woman Wednesday for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

39-year-old Michelle Edwards was arrested after Sheriff's deputies were called out to the Cypress Black Bayou Park and Recreation area for a group of intoxicated juveniles.

Deputies learned that Edwards allegedly gave a group of "Venturing Scouts" alcohol and cigarettes while under Edwards' supervision.

According to deputies, the five juveniles said that Edwards bought alcohol and cigarettes and made them available to the troop.

Deputies say that the juveniles were also able to tell them where Edwards allegedly purchased the cigarettes and alcohol.

Upon investigating the juveniles' statements, deputies obtained surveillance video corroborating their statements.

Edwards was in the Bossier Maximum Security on Wednesday, but since has been released on a $50,000 bond.

Edwards is facing five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

