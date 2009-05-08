AR man allegedly kills wife in front of sons

SEVIER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - For the second time this week, authorities say an Ark-La-Tex man has murdered his wife in their home.

The latest murder happened in DeQueen, Arkansas.

According to investigators, the man killed his wife in front of his children.

48-year-old Timothy Sharp is in the Sevier County Jail charged in the shooting death of his wife Crystal Sharp.

Sevier County Sheriff Monte Stringfellow says that they responded to a call at a home in the 300 block of Dogtown Road, just after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

"Yes the son called and told us that their dad had shot their mama," said Stringfellow.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they say Timothy Sharp began approaching from behind the house and he did not have a weapon.

Once inside, deputies found Crystal Sharp in the house with gunshot wounds to the head and face.

Authorities say the couple's 13 and 15 year old sons witnessed the shooting of their mother.

"Yes the kids were in there and when the kids saw it they ran to a neighbor's house where they called 911," said Sheriff Stringfellow.

The Sharp's neighbor, Lisa Arbor can see their home from her front yard, but says although she's shocked, she's not surprised.

"I'll be seeing and hearing gunshots over there," said Arbor. Sheriff Stringfellow adds, "Oh yes, we've had several restraining orders, but the couple would somehow makeup."

Crystal Sharp's body has been sent to Little Rock, Arkansas for an autopsy. The couple's son's are now in the custody of relatives. Timothy Sharp is in the Sevier County Jail on a first degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

