SPD investigate vandals in S'port neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a string of vandalism in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood.

Officers were called out around 8:30 a.m. Friday concerning a couple of vehicles that had been vandalized.

According to police, a truck in the 500 block of Stephenson and a car in the 400 block of Gladstone had windows busted out by concrete rocks.

At this time Shreveport Police do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information on these crimes can call Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

