Authorities capture escaped jail trustee

By Carolyn Roy - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities have captured a Caddo Parish jail inmate after a four hour search of the woods in west Shreveport.

The search began just after noon, when police say 27-year-old Jimmy James Jenkins walked away from work detail picking up trash Westport Road west of Pines Road. The detail was supervised by a Caddo Sheriff's Deputy. Caddo Sheriff's Sargent Mike Gay says the deputy noticed Jenkins absence right away.

More than a dozen Caddo Parish Deputies, Shreveport City Marshals and Shreveport Police officers and their K-9 units combed the woods in the area. While the search was intense, Sgt. Gay says, Jenkins was never believed to pose a threat to the public's safety.

"These are typically inmates that are sentenced to parish time and have been convicted of minor offenses. They're classified to work outside the facility, at low risk to the citizens"

Jenkins was four months into a three-year sentence at Caddo Correctional Center, serving time for drug and firearms possession charges. Now he's charged with simple escape and violation of probation.

Jenkins was recaptured about 4 pm about a mile away from the work detail site. Caddo Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says a citizen saw Jenkins coming out of the woods in the 6400 block of Quinn Church Road. They say Jenkins approached an employee washing a car at a nearby business, asking for a drink of water and offering to help wash the car.



Chadwick says Jenkins was still wearing his yellow inmate jumpsuit, unzipped and rolled down to the waist. The neighbor told police the man looked suspicious, and called 911 while the employee washing the car - also sensing something wasn't right - chatted with the escaped inmate until police could arrive.

