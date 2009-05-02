Caddo natural gas rig resumes after cow deaths

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Operations at a South Caddo Parish natural gas rig where more than a dozen cows died has resumed.

The Department of Environmental Quality say it believes the 17 cows that died Tuesday in the pasture shared with a well might have ingested water from rain puddles contaminated with chemicals from the well site.

Chesapeake Spokesperson, Kevin McCotter says that they have been given the "green light" by all the agencies involved in investigating the incident and the company resumed "fracking" the well Friday around noon.

