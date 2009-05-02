SPD search for suspected bank robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Shreveport bank Friday afternoon.

Video surveillance at the Capitol One Bank on Mansfield Road shows a man walking up to the desk window and handing the teller a note demanding money.

According to Shreveport Police, the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect ran off.

Police are urging anyone who has any information on this robbery to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

