Hospital visits have increased in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Anxiety over the swine flu has not manifested in Shreveport hospitals, although some report a slight increase in people coming in to get checked out.

The LSU Hospital emergency room reports that six to eight people came in on Monday complaining of symptoms, but that number dwindled to just two yesterday.

None of the patients even tested positive for the regular flu.

Schumpert Hospital reports no increases in flu complaints at either of the emergency rooms.

