S'port attempted murder suspect surrenders

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The man accused of attacking a casino patron, and stealing his truck has turned himself in to police.

According to police, Johnathan Thomas, also known as "Boogaloo," surrendered to Shreveport Police Tuesday morning.

The charges against him have been upgraded to attempted first-degree murder.

Police tell us Johnathan Thomas, also known as "Boogaloo," followed the victim from the casino elevator, then hit him with a brick before taking his wallet and truck.

Bossier City Police were also looking for Thomas, for reportedly assaulting a woman and stealing her purse at a casino in Bossier City.

Thomas is being held in the Shreveport City jail on a $250,000 bond.

