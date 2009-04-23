Gov. Jindal in Shreveport talking about GM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal was in town today so we asked him about the latest news from GM.

"I'm cautiously optimistic if they can meet their bigger national economic challenges, there will be a bright future for this facility," says Governor Jindal. "It will require them to reinvest in this facility and we are ready to help them do that."

He also says that he's been in close contact with leadership in Detroit and they continue to assure him that the Shreveport plant is a modern, important facility to them.

