From the Frontlines: Your emails to Pat

I can't express enough how much the emails and letters overwhelm me with a sense of pride and humility, that our viewers take time away from their busy lives to write and think of me, my family, and my fellow soldiers.



We are doing everything we can to stay safe and come home. We appreciate all of your prayers.

Pat

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello Pat,

I just learned about your tour and wanted to send you and the others prayers for your safety and success.

I am sure your family misses you and I am sure you feel the same..

Please take care ... proud to have you serve our country.

Sincerely,

Caroline Coreil Roy

Comeaux Native

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Pat,

Just wanted to say hello! We are praying for your safety Hope you and all the troops have a very good day.



Joe Caples

Pastor, Cane River Baptist Church

Natchitoches, La.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hope things are well over the pond. I am very proud of you for doing what you do. I am a Military Wife. I have been for almost four years now. My husband leaves from Indiana on July 14th to head over the pond. This is his 2nd tour. I am very proud of him. This is my first time to deal with a spouse leaving. My husband has 20yrs as of June 2009. He is in the 1083rd Trans. Co. My prayers are with you as well as my soldiers of the 1083rd. God Bless & be safe.



Thank You,

Genia Kennedy

P.S. My husband's name is

SFC KENNETH N. KENNEDY

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello there Pat,



Just checking in with you to make sure everything is as well as expected. Remember we are totally proud that you and the other guys are defending our country. Personally I feel like you are family because I would see you on the news everyday and now you are in Iraq. I pray constantly for the troops for you safe return.



God be with you until we meet again. Take care. Keep your head up and the devil away!!!

Bonita Vance

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hey Pat,

I just wanted to send this encouraging email to let you know that you are doing a great work overseas. You are my hero. Thanks for all you do and I am ready for you to hurry and get back home to the KSLA News 12 team.

Jimmie Tibbit

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Congratulations on your promotion Lieutenant Colonel Pat Simon. Sounds good doesn't it?!

Thank you for serving to keep us free. You are all in our prayers at FBC Midway in Texarkana, Texas.

Thank you again for all you are doing for us.

Debby Nichols

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------We're so proud of you and your service to our country.

Tiffany Dickerson

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Pat:

I am just one of many who have watched you grow up on TV. I am sure as I am 73 years old that I have seen tons of your shows. You take care of yourself and let all of the ones over there know that I pray for all of you daily. Thank all of you for fighting to keep our country free. I wish you the best of everything while you are there and hope you are home soon.



Ollie Crumholt

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------As a mother of an army soldier having already done one tour in Iraq I am so proud of you. Thanks so much for your service to our country. I live and work in Denham Springs, La. but we are from Shreveport-Bossier. Take care.



Julie Mattson

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am retired Military so out of respect Sir. It is hard just to say Hi Pat or Dear Pat. Take care and my prayers are with you and all of our solider's over their.

God Bless

SFC BIlie Nettles

(BJ)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Mr. Simon:



From a Vietnam vet and his wife:

Thank you for the job you are doing for all of us.



We appreciate your hard work and dedication to helping our country remain free. We all know that Freedom is NOT Free and we appreciate all the military personnel who are making sacrifices everyday for us.



Please tell all the members of the Armed Forces where you are that we appreciate all you do and hurry home soon. We miss seeing you on the news. And we pray every night for our Armed Forces and their families.



Thanks for the updates you have sent in.



God Bless the USA and our military personnel for keeping us free, and their families and the sacrifices they are making.



Take care and God bless you and your family.



Sincerely,



Sandra & Danny Bennett

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Hi Pat-

Just a note to say we miss you way down south in Ascension Parish! I wish you the best and a safe return home after your deployment. You and the troops are so dedicated to our country. I can only imagine what you must endure to keep us all safe.



God bless you all-

Lisa Laws

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dearest Pat,

Just want to let you and the guys their know you're in our thoughts and prayers. Keep making America and our family proud of who we are - The Alday, Starns and Welch families of Albany, La.

Stay safe & God Bless you all,

Debbie and the gang.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi Pat,



I was surprised to hear that you were overseas. I appreciate what you are doing for our country. I'm sure the guys in Iraq are glad to have you and if you are doing radio or journalism there than they are going to have a good show. But I would rather you come back to Baton Rouge and get back on morning radio. I really enjoyed your show and wondered where you went off too. Anyway, hope you stay safe in Iraq and return home to continue what you do best.



Kenny Williams

Baton Rouge, La

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

While you are in Iraq all your viewers will miss you and I'm sure all of us want you to keep safe and hurry home. They are doing a good job of filling in for you, but you are going to be welcomed back with cheers!!!

A KSLA viewer

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please stay safe while in Iraq. We miss your smiling face on TV each night. God Bless you for serving your country. Ms. Lisa Adams

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are total fans of watching you on KSLA News and are really missing your face on the news. I hope things are going well for you there and I include you in my daily prayer along with my son and others who are doing so much for this country.

Again, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you and everyone is doing for our country and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.

Blessings to you

Jacqueline Pincock

Haughton, Louisiana

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just (a note) to say THANK YOU for doing your duty for all of us. I am praying for you. I pray for your safety and your buddies safety also. I really miss you doing the news every night. Just wanted to encourage you and let you know that I care.



Karen Knighten

Foreman AR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I read your April 9 blog. (It) had me in tears. It's a very admirable thing you are doing over there. I'm sure those children very much appreciated the supplies and toys. Keep up the good work!



Best wishes for a safe return,

Mary Anderson

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm one of your many fans. I live in Carthage, TX and have been one of your biggest admirers since you joined the staff of KSLA. I hope your tour of duty in Iraq is safe and I want you to know I'll be pray for you as I do for all of our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I really miss you on the news and can't wait until your back home where you belong.



Hopefully before long we'll be able to get an update from you.



Take care of yourself,

Charlotte McMillan

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for serving our country.

Looking forward to more of the updates.

Miss you on the evening news.

Nell Corn and Family

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We just welcomed home the National Guard unit based in Magnolia, Arkansas. One of my church members was among the group. His only request via email the 10 months they were deployed was for continuous prayers, just as is yours. Please know that you and your unit are on our prayer list until you come home and that our prayer is for God's hand to be upon you. And our utmost prayer is for peace.



Barbara G. Lewis, Pastor

Emerson/Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church

Emerson, Arkansas

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi!

I'm Callet Angelle and your serving with my Uncle/Godfather Joe Major (CSM Major) in the 225th engineer Brigade.

I just wanted to send you a thank you for posting your "From the Frontlines" stories. They are a great help in keeping track of what he is up to. Your articles are great and the pictures brighten all of our days. Thanks for finding the time in your busy schedule to help the time go by with him gone! I thank you and all the troops for what ya'll are doing it is greatly appreciated by many! Ya'll are in my prayers!